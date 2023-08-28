FG Discovers Illegal Crude Oil Connection In Abia

By Emmanuella Anokam

An oil theft situation assessment delegation deployed in the Niger Delta by President Bola Tinubu discovered an illegal oil connection on Saturday.

From the illegal connection discovered at Owaza in Abia, Nigeria loses an average of 7.2 million dollars monthly, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) stated on Sunday.

It added that clandestine refineries, illegal bunkering operations and environmental devastation the team saw in communities visited, collectively translated into severe economic losses for the nation.

The delegation, led by the Minister of Defence, Malam Muhammed Badaru, has service chiefs, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri as members.

Other members are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperipe Ekpo, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Malam Mele Kyari.

Also in the team are Commander of…