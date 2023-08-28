Insecurity: Kaduna College Of Education Gets N550m From TETFund

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it has disbursed N550 million to the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, for the purpose of addressing insecurity.

The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono, made this known in Abuja on Monday when the Kaduna State Government delegation, led by the state’s Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, paid him a courtesy visit.

Echono said the disbursement was beyond the normal allocations, as the fund also disbursed N500 million to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for the completion of a project, in addition to making it a centre of excellence.

He added that the same amount was also given to Kaduna State University to complete some projects in its Kafanchan Campus to complete some critical projects.

He assured the state government that one of the public tertiary institutions in the state would benefit from the TETFund special high impact intervention in 2024.

“This year already, we made some special…