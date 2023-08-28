Lagdo Dam Release: Contingency Plans To Manage Flood Disasters Crucial – Expert

By Tosin Kolade

The Nigerian government and its sub-nationals have been urged to put in place contingency plans to forestall possible flooding in the coming weeks.

The President of Environment Protection and Climate Change Experts, Mr Akugbe Iyamu, made this call on Monday following a report that the Cameroonian government was set to release excess water from Lagdo dam.

Every year, neighboring Cameroon, which runs along the length of Nigeria’s eastern border releases water from a dam in northern Cameroon, causing flooding downstream in Nigeria.

At the time of the dam’s construction in the 1980s, the two countries agreed that a twin dam would be constructed on the Nigerian side to contain the overflow, but the second one was never realised.

The effect of the release of water from this dam is largely felt on surrounding regions in about 13 states in Nigeria, namely; Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

Others include Niger, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Edo,…