Military, Stakeholders Begin Awareness Campaign On Mental Health Among Personnel

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army and other stakeholders have emphasised the need to enhance mental health awareness among military personnel and other security agencies to address cases of stress disorder in operational fronts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Department of Army Transformation and Innovation in collaboration with Peace Building Development Consult, on Monday commenced a three-day Mental Health Resilience and Wellness Course (MHRWC 3) in Abuja.

The Director General of NARC, Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, represented by retired Maj.-Gen. Joseph Orokpo, said the issue of mental health was crucial to the military, paramilitary and the entire nation.

Wahab said there had been instances of soldiers shooting indiscriminately and killing colleagues, saying such circumstance could be triggered by operational issues, stress, trauma, anxiety and other factors that affect mental health of personnel.

He urged the…