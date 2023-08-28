Security Challenges: Badaru Seeks Professional Advice From Former Head Of State, Others

By Deborah Coker

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, on Monday paid a courtesy visit on the former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, in his Abuja home.

Badaru also paid a courtesy visit on the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Agwai.

The minister’s visit to the duo was to seek for professional advice on how to tackle and accomplish the task ahead of him.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday, by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Briefing the former Nigerian leaders, the minister said that his visit was in view of the task and responsibilities ahead of him in the strategic ministry.

He said in the light of that, it was imperative that he and his state counterpart consult and tap from the wisdom and wealth of their experience.

Badaru said that he would not relent in his efforts at wider consultations with elders and former Nigerian leaders on how to tackle the current security…