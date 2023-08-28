UN Coordinator Calls For Accelerated Efforts On SDGs In Nigeria  

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Mr Matthias Schmale, United Nation Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, says there is the need for accelerated efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Schmale said this at the national conference on agenda 2030 and the SDGs organised by the Lagos State University Centre for the Actualisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (LASU-SDG) on Monday in Lagos.

The conference with the theme: “At the Midpoint of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals:Which away Nigeria and Africa?” was organised by LASU-SDG in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre(UNIC), Abuja.

The coordinator said it was imperative that the 2030 agenda deadline of the SDGs is achieved with no one left behind.

According to him, in Nigeria, 133 million people face multidimensional poverty and more than 20 million are unemployed without urgent action.

“The 2030 agenda will become no more…