Council Inducts 55 Newly Qualified Doctors At Igbinedion Varsity

By Usman Aliyu

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Thursday inducted 55 newly qualified doctors at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo, into the profession.

Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, the Registrar of the council, who conducted the oath of hippocratic on the inductees, charged them to be familiar with the medical code of ethics of the profession to avoid infractions.

Sanusi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Victor Gbenro, said the council would not hesitate to sanction any practitioner found wanting in the discharge of the professional duty.

Earlier, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the inductees at the 18th oath taking and induction ceremony were made up of 36 females and 19 males.

Ezemonye, who was also represented by his deputy, Prof. Raphael Adeghe, said the Adesanya Class, as the set was called, was joining the list of over 3,000 medical doctors so far produced by the College of Health Sciences of the institution.