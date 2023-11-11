Yahaya Bello, Ododo Laud INEC’s And Security Personnel’s Conduct At Off-cycle Guber Election

By Thompson Yamput

Kogi’s Gov. Yahaya Bello has commended INEC and security operatives for their conduct at Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election in the state.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Alhaji Usman Ododo, gave similar commendation.

Bello spoke after voting at his polling unit in Okene where he noted that the level of preparedness by INEC and its officials resulted in a smooth conduct of the exercise.

“I commend INEC for a job well done. I also commend security operatives for offering residents of Kogi the peaceful environment to participate in the election without hindrance.

“I am optimistic that our candidate, Usman Ododo, will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

“We have come out in numbers to cast our votes. I have just cast my vote and others are casting their votes. It is timely. All materials were deployed within the time stipulated.

“So far I haven’t heard of complaint from any quarter. The conduct of…