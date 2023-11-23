Sexual Harassment Is Corruption, Attracts 7-year-imprisonment, ICPC Warns

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says sexual harassment is corrupt practices that attracts imprisonment term not less than seven years.

The Secretary to the commission, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, gave the warning in Abuja at a One Day Sensitization Workshop on Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions.

Oparaodu said that ICPC regarded sexual harassment as a corrupt practice; hence there was a need for victims to know their rights and how to seek justice.

He expressed concern that sexual gratification had become a form of “illegal tender” in many institutions.

“Sexual harassment is a form of corruption.

“It is a deviation from the norm for an official to use his/her office or position to demand, receive, obtain or attempt to obtain any form of sexual gratification for him to perform his duties.

“Ideally, official duties ought to be carried out with integrity, good conscience and diligence without the…