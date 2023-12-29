SKFEST showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna – Dep. Gov.    – News Agency of Nigeria

By Amen Gajira

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has described the maiden Southern Kaduna Cultural Festival as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the people and promote cultural exchange.

Balarabe, who stated this while inaugurating the festival in Kafanchan on Thursday, added that the event also provides an opportunity for the people of Southern Kaduna to tell their story.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna and promote intercultural exchange among the people of the area.

“In a world that often emphasises our differences, events such as this provide us with an invaluable opportunity to recognise and celebrate our shared humanity.

Represented by Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Commissioner and Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Balarabe called on the people of the area to embrace the spirit of unity and respect for one another.

“Let us recognise that diversity is not a…