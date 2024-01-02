Culture Minister Visits Ailing Nollywood Actor Zack Orji In Hospital

By Joshua Olomu

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, on Tuesday visited ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, at a private hospital in Abuja, where he had a brain surgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was received by the wife of the ailing thespian, Ngozi Orji, and some family members .

According to the minister, the visit was to support the veteran actor, wish him quick recovery and as well convey the Federal Government’s goodwill to him and his family .

“This is a man that has given his time, his effort not only to make us laugh but to entertain Nigerians for decades.

“He is one of the individuals that was the very foundation of the film industry in Nigeria, and unfortunately, he is having health challenges and had a Neuro surgery.

“The least that we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support to ensure that he recovers quickly.

“Neuro surgery is very delicate, so it was important…