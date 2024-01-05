NAN Boss Assures Palestinian Envoy Of Reporting All Sides Of Story

By Fortune Abang/Hadiza Mohammed

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ali Muhammad Ali, has assured of the Agency’s commitment to objectively report news from all sides.

Ali gave the assurance on Friday when he received the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, in his office in Abuja.

According to him, NAN will always report all sides of a story as it is duty bound to do so in line with international best practices.

“We always say there are two sides of stories, not even two, there is your side, there is my side and there is also the truth.

“Now on the conflict in Gaza – ‘Israel-Palestine’ -which has raged for years, some people want the situation heated like that of 75 years ago, during second world war, but we prevented that.

“Unless you are unaware of the historical revolution of the settlers who now turned landlords. As an agency any space where there is injustice, we want to expose it.

“Where there is iniquity, we want…