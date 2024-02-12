Oil Theft: Group Lauds Military’s Onslaught Against Oil Thieves

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has hailed the military for the successes being recorded in the ongoing operations across the country, especially against oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

This is contained in a statement by the Convener of UAG, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, on Sunday in Abuja.

Aigbedion said the troops, according to the report of their operations in January, denied the oil thieves of an estimated N2.82 billion loot.

He said the military’s onslaught against oil thieves was a big boost to the economic recovery plans of the present administration.

The group expressed confidence that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria would overcome the economic saboteurs and other security challenges.

Aigbedion hailed the directive by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of a military base in Bokkos, Plateau, and redeployment of more troops to Ekiti State.

According to him, the Defence Headquarters recently disclosed that troops neutralised 266 terrorists,…