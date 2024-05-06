Nigeria plastic solutions initiative will create 10,000 jobs — USAID

By Busayo Onijala

Melissa Jones, Mission Director, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Nigeria says the newly launched Nigeria Plastic Solutions Initiative will create 10,000 jobs and generate $4.8 million in income.

Jones made this known in her remarks at the launch of the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity, an initiative equally funded by USAID and the Coca-Cola Foundation, on Monday, in Lagos.

The launch had the theme, “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Building a Sustainable Future.”

The Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity is a 24-month initiative being implemented by TechnoServe Nigeria, in collaboration with its partner, the Growing Businesses Foundation (GBF).

This initiative seeks to tackle the critical challenge of plastic waste management in Nigeria through innovative recycling solutions.

Jones said the goal of the activity was to recycle 49,000 metric tons of plastic waste produced in Lagos and Anambra states over the next two years.

She added that by…