Prof. Monye’s 3 books on national dev’t for public presentation May 14

By Patricia Amogu

Red Carpet Protocol has said that all is set for the public presentation of three books covering national development, politics, and civil service, authored by Prof. Sylvester Monye.

Kunle Adebanjo, the spokesman of Red Carpet Protocol, the company coordinating the presentation of the books, disclosed this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to be coordinating this prestigious event, which promises to be a significant gathering of notable personalities in politics, governance, and the civil service.

“The books to be launched offer valuable insights into national development, politics, and civil service.

“We believe the launch will contribute meaningfully to the ongoing discourse on these critical issues,” he said.

The three books to be unveiled are: ‘A Compendium of Development Plans, 1999 – 2020’, `The Concession Of Asaba International Airport’, and `The Ministerial Scorecard’.

Adebanjo…