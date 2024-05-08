CAS warns against NAF lands encroachment

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has warned communities and institutions against encroaching on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) lands across the country.

This is contained in a statement by AVM Edward Gabkwet, Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar said he recently discussed issues related to NAF land encroachment by some communities in Benue, when he visited Gov. Hyacinth Alia of the state.

He said the warning was in view of the fact that such encroachment had negative consequences on national security.

The CAS expressed concern that even though NAF had built a fence to contain encroachment at the western boundary of its base in Makurdi, encroachment had persisted at the eastern boundary.

Abubakar raised alarm about the potential loss of 1,537.8 hectares of the 4,486 hectares of NAF land in Benue, representing about 34 per cent of the land originally allocated for establishment of the base in…