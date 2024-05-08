Group hails defence chief on multi-agency engagements, coordination

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Security Assessment Group (SAG), a civil society organisation, has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, for the strategic engagement of relevant government agencies towards addressing national security challenges.

This is contained in a statement by the Group‘s Coordinator, Alhassan Mohammed, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said the different meetings between the CDS and heads of some government agencies in recent time had contributed to the successes in ongoing military operations across the country.

He said the interactions had helped to bolster collaboration within the country’s security apparatus and other relevant government agencies in addressing the prevailing security challenges.

According to him, the recent visit by the CDS to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Central Bank of Nigeria and several other sister security agencies is commendable.

“The visits will provide the much needed synergy against enemies of…