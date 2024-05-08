Groups identify strategies for improved women’s participation in democracy

By Justina Auta

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and Women for Women International have identified social and cultural norms as barriers to women’s freedom of speech and participation in democracy in Nigeria.

They made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a roundtable on the publication of a research project titled ”Listen to Women: Identifying Barriers to Women’s Freedom of Speech and Participation in Democracy in Nigeria.”

They said that addressing these challenges would not only enhance women freedom of speech, but also enhance adequate participation in democracy.

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director, WARDC, noted that the prevalence of sociocultural norms still affected the ability of women to participate in peace processes in their communities and states.

Akiyode-Afolabi said “Women who have information and could support peace processes are being denied the opportunity to participate in spite of the fact that the country has signed the…