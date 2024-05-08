NAEng 2024 Forum: Shettima calls for revamping of engineering education

By Angela Atabo

Vice President Kashim Shettima says revamping engineering education is crucial to national development.

The Vice President stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAEng) 2024 Public Forum, with the theme: “Engineering Education’’, in Abuja.

Shettima, represented by Dr Sadiq Wanka, his Special Adviser on Power Infrastructure, said empirical evidence had demonstrated the strong interlink between engineering capacity and economic development.

“In Nigeria today, we find ourselves in a global economy, underpinned by digital technologies, and in a world, faced with the reality of climate change.

“We also find ourselves facing rapid urbanisation in the country, as estimates suggest that by 2050, 70 per cent of the Nigerian population would be living in cities.

“Given the nature and scale of the challenges ahead, the strength of our engineering capacity is inextricably linked to our economic and social progress,” he…