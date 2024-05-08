Over 17.5m PWDs require basic education – Lalu

By Ahmed Ubandoma

No fewer than half of the 35.5 million population of Persons With Disabilities (PWD) across the country, require basic education to meet up with their counterpart across the globe.

James Lalu, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lalu spoke when he received Mrs Rakiya Abubakar, the President of Nigeria Airforce Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) at the Commission’s headquarters.

He noted that disability issues remained a phenomena that required all hands to be on deck to improve the quality of lives of PWDs.

Lalu said the commission was ready to partner with NAFOWA in the areas of educational advancement and other social inclusion needs of PWDs.

”We are ready and open for collaboration with NAFOWA because one of our mandate is to improve the quality of education, healthcare services and improve general wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

”We hope and believe that this…