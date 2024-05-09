CAS harps on proactive security measures in NAF Bases

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the need to reinforce proactive security measures toward safeguarding the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Bases and its installations.

Abubakar said this at a One-Day Air Base Construction and Security Workshop 2024, on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop is with the theme: “Optimising Air Base Security Through Cost-Effective Construction Project Management for the NAF’’.

He was represented by the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, AVM Pius Oahimire.

Abubakar said the importance of ensuring the safety and efficiency of air bases was as well for the defence of the nation and protection of personnel and assets.

“In an era where security threats are dynamic and multifaceted, it is imperative that we adopt a proactive approach to safeguarding our installations.

“However, we must do so in a manner that is both effective and sustainable.

“Mindful of the budgetary constraints that we face,…