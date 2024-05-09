FHA seeks partnership with FMBN to deliver affordable housing

By Angela Atabo

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA), has sought the partnership of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to deliver affordable housing to Nigerians in the bid to address the spiralling housing deficit.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of FHA, Oyetunde Ojo, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FMBN, Shehu Osidi in Abuja.

According to Ojo, there has been a very good relationship between FHA and FMBN, adding, ”it is obviously so because of FHA’s mandate to build houses and FMBN’s mandate to make finance available.

“Our job at FHA is to look for land and to build for Nigerians. We are very happy that since the inception of these two, FHA and FMBN, we have been on good terms, so we are going to see a good synergy for a better Nigeria.

“Let us come together. See us as partners in progress that wants a good development for Nigeria and for both of us to carry the mandate of the…