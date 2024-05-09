Lagos govt to allocate homes to 698 residents by ballot – Commissioner

By Rukayat Adeyemi /Aderonke Ojediran

The Lagos State government says 698 residents of the state will be selected through ballot to acquire homes in its various housing estates.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said this during the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office on Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja.

He further said selected workers would be entitled to 40 per cent rebate in their service lifetime.

“In order to promote transparency in home unit allocation, the state government will henceforth allocate some of its homes through ballot.

“The process will be observed by independent observers to ensure transparency and fairness.

“Some of the locations are: Idale (Badagry Division) and LagosHOM Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu (Epe-Division) come June 4,” the commissioner said.