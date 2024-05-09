Red Cross sensitises 1.4m people to dangers of Lassa fever

By Franca Ofili

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it will sensitise about1.4 million people to the dangers of Lassa fever.

The sensitisation would also be on preventive measures and where to access treatment.

The Secretary General of the society, Mr Abubakar Kende, said this in Abuja on Wednesday during the celebration of the World Red Cross Day.

The Red Cross Day celebration is with the theme, ‘Keeping Humanity Alive”.

“The most current thing which we are doing right now is Lassa Fever Intervention.

“We intend to sensitise at least 1.4 million people about the dangers of the virus, how to avoid it and where to access treatment if they suspect they are infected

“As things stand now, 150 people have died of an outbreak of Lassa Fever in 27 states including the Federal Capital Territory.”

He said that 5,295 lassa fever cases have been reported in 2024, in Nigeria.

According to him, the worst affected states are Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Ondo, Plateau, Benue, Cross…