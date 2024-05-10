Addressing Nigeria’s flood disasters through preparedness

By Tosin Kolade, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

In Nigeria, flooding remains the most prevalent natural disaster, particularly affecting vulnerable communities residing along riverbanks and floodplains.

The ramifications of floods extend beyond loss of lives and property, encompassing disruptions to agriculture, industrial productivity, infrastructure, and overall socio-economic stability, health and academic activities.

Consequently, effective flood forecasting and early warning systems are imperative in mitigating these adverse impacts.

Nigeria has encountered severe flood disasters, with the 2012 and 2022 floods being particularly devastating.

The 2022 flooding in Nigeria, as reported by the Global Rapid (Post Disaster) Damage Estimation (GRADE) Assessment Report, indicated losses ranging from $3.79 billion to $9.12 billion based on statistics available until November 25, 2023.

The report highlighted severe damage to crops, water infrastructure, fisheries, and livestock, with…