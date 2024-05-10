Bello should’ve appeared in court even if arrest warrant illegally obtained – Judge

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the former Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to appear in court for his trial.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that even if an arrest warrant issued against him was illegally obtained, the defendant (Bello) should still show up in court.

The judge had, on April 23, fixed May 10 for the ruling on the ex-governor’s application to set aside the arrest warrant against him.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, had, on April 17, moved the ex-parte application for the arrest warrant.

But Bello’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, on April 23, prayed the court to set aside the arrest warrant against their client

He said that the arrest warrant had become unnecessary since their lead counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, had accepted the service of the charge on behalf of the ex-governor.

He argued that the arrest warrant order, having been made before the charge, ought to be set aside suo motu (on its own accord,…