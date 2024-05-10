Guns, bullets alone cannot end insurgency – Expert

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Dr Sani Abubakar, National Patron, Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism, Insurgency and Terrorism (BRAVE-IT), says the fight against security challenges in Nigeria will not end with guns and bullets.

Abubakar, a scholar in Military Studies, said this at a Breakfast Meeting on National Security organised by the group on Friday in Abuja.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Exploits of the Armed Forces in Countering Insurgency, Insecurity, and Terrorism in Nigeria Through Non-kinetic Operation’.

He said that the military option alone, using guns and bombs, must be complemented with efforts to address the root causes of the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

Abubakar identified bad governance, which leads to poverty, deprivation and discontent, as a major cause of insecurity in the country.

He commended the leadership of the military for the successes being recorded through the combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, specially…