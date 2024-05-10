Special Eagles unveil kits ahead of AAFCON tourney in Egypt

By Kazeem Akande

The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation has unveiled the team’s kits ahead of the Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) slated for Cairo, Egypt, from May 18 to May 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ex-Nigerian International, Segun Odegbami, unveiled the new ‘Special Eagles’ jerseys at the occasion in Surulere, Lagos , on Thursday.

Odegbami lauded the players for their resilience and commitment toward achieving the best in Africa as a team.

”We have Green, Flying Eagles, Super Eagles and Falconet, all those are normal footballers; but these special Eagles are the one that are challenged and when they succeed in their course, its like going beyond ordinary.

”I feel very honoured to be among the challenged of the eagles and I pray that Heaven will open doors of opportunities for them and they are going to win in that AAFCON tourney.

”They are some of the heroes you can find in Nigeria as they have surmounted what ordinarily we…