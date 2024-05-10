TotalEnergies launches 100 entrepreneurs for 2024 Startuppers Challenge

By Rukayat Adeyemi

TotalEnergies Nigeria has launched the 2024 Startuppers Challenge, which aims to reward 100 entrepreneurs across 32 African countries.

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr Samba Seye, announced this at the virtual launch of the fourth edition of the challenge on Thursday.

According to him, the 2024 edition is in commemoration of the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations and open to young entrepreneurs aged 18-35 with a business creation project or startup under three years old.

He said that the challenge, which is in three-prize categories: Innov’Up, Cycle’Up and Power’, has a monetary award of N8 million, personalised support and a communication campaign to enhance the project’s visibility.

The managing director explained that a local jury comprised of experts, business leaders, startup ecosystem participants, local sustainability stakeholders and representatives from TotalEnergies Nigeria will select three…