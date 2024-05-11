10th AMVCA: “Breath of Life” wins big

By Taiye Olayemi

Nigerian film, “Breath of Life”, has won major categories in the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The film, produced in 2023 by BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunnu secured wins for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound Design, Best Director, and the most coveted award of the night – Best Movie.

The AMVCA is an annual award presented by MultiChoice, recognising outstanding achievements in television and film.

The event started on Thursday with a night of icons and a vibrant Cultural Day celebration on Friday.

On Saturday, the 10th anniversary of the award continued at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, hosted by television personality, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa.

Veteran Actress, Idowu Philips, known as Iya Rainbow”, was honoured with the ‘Industry Merit Award’.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, a veteran Nollywood actor, was also announced as joint winner of the Industry Merit Award of…