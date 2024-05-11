1st anniversary: Group rallies support for Tinubu’s administration

By Aderogba George

The Frontier for Accountability and Democracy Development (FADD) has urged Nigerians to continue to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration the needed support to succeed.

FADD is a coalition of Civil Society Organisations which has diligently followed the trajectory of service delivery of Tinubu’s administration since inception.

Mr Abdulsalam Kazeemas, FADD convener, made this call in Abuja at news conference in commemoration of Tinubu’s first anniversary.

Kazeem rated some ministers high for exceptional performance.

According to him, Tinubu has demonstrated that his government places premium priority on the felt needs of its citizen.

“No other government stirred up the hopes of Nigerians like the Tinubu administration with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Tinubu as a deft, adroit and exceptional leader knows the most important task he needs to tackle in order to surmount the myriad of daunting challenges facing Nigerians.’’

Kazeemas said the…