2024 Hajj: NAHCON’s advance team departs for Saudi, Sunday

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says a group of 43 Advance Team of the commission will on Sunday depart Abuja for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to mark the commencement of the 2024 pilgrimage.

Malam Mousa Ubandanwaki, Deputy Director, Information & Publications, Division, NAHCON, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had scheduled May 15 for the inaugural flight for the 2024 hajj.

Ubandanwaki explained that the team made up of 35 NAHCON officials and eight Medical Personnel would be in Saudi Arabia for the final preparation to receive the first set of Nigerian pilgrims from Kebbi State, who would be arriving the Kingdom on May 15.

He said that the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, while addressing the team urged them to live up to expectation by discharging their duties in accordance with their mandate.

Arabi noted that the performance of the team could…