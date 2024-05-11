Constitution review should make Local Governments truly autonomous—Ex-lawmaker

By Uche Anunne

A former member of House of Representatives, Chief Sam Onuigbo, says the review of the 1999 Constitution will not be incomplete without true devolution of powers to Local Governments.

Onuigbo who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency at the 9th National Assembly, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

The local governments are recongnised by the Constitution as the third tier of government but their functionality has been largely undermined by state governors who are practically in charge of their administration.

Onuigbo said previously efforts had been made to review different segments of the constitution considered to require an amendment.

He cited the case of movement of electricity from the exclusive list to the concurrent list by the 9th National Assembly as an example.

“It is important absolutely important that in the current review they have to take a critical look at the local government…