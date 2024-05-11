FCTA disburses First Lady’s N10m grants to 20 women farmers

By Philip Yatai

The Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun the disbarment of N10 million grants to 20 women farmers in the FCT.

The grant is under the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) Women Agricultural Empowerment programme.

Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, explained during the disbursement in Abuja on Friday, that each of the beneficiaries would receive N500,000.

Benjamins-Laniyi, who is also the FCT Coordinator of the RHI, said that the disbursement marked an important milestone in the efforts to support vulnerable women to expand their micro investment in agriculture.

She explained that the N500,000 grant would significantly help each of the beneficiaries to expand their agricultural production as a sustainable means of livelihood.

According to her, the Women Agricultural Empowerment programme was designed to support and empower women in the North…