Inter-agency collaboration critical in protection of oil assets – Stakeholders

By Deborah Coker

Stakeholders in the security sector on Friday in Abuja, stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration in the protection of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas assets.

The stakeholders spoke as discussants at the two-day 13th National Security Seminar, organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar which commenced on Thursday, had as its theme ‘Curbing Oil Theft and Illegal Crude Oil Refining in Nigeria’.

Speaking on the topic, “Protection of Critical Oil and Gas Infrastructure in Nigeria: Issues and challenges”, the discussants were unanimous in calling for joint action and collaboration of security agencies in protecting crude oil and gas resources and other national assets.

NAN reports that the lecture was delivered by Dr Benito Eze, an Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

According to AVM Sayo Olatunde, one of the discussants, there is…