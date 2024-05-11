LASG equips 1,400 prospective retirees for seamless retirement

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Lagos State Government has equipped over 1,400 prospective retirees with the necessary knowledge and information to navigate their retirement processes seamlessly.

Mr Bode Agoro, Head of Service (HoS), Lagos Sate Government, said this at the 26th Retirement Documentation seminar for prospective retirees of the state public service, organised by the Lagos Pension Commission (LASPEC) on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the prospective retirees were those due for retirement between July and December.

Agoro, represented by Mr Abdulrafiu Fasola, Secretary, Lagos State Housing Board, said that the seminar was a crucial step to transition to a well deserved and fulfilling retirement after years of dedicated service.

He implored the prospective retirees to quicken the process of their clearance from the appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to ease further processing of their retirement benefits by LASPEC.

The HoS…