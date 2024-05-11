Nigeria’ll continue to play strategic roles in Africa- Tinubu

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will continue to play strategic roles in the affairs of the African continent at all times.

Tinubu said this on Friday while receiving the letters of credence from the Ambassadors of Egypt, Pakistan and Greece in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria would continue to play its role as the stabiliser on the continent towards ensuring lasting peace and progress.

Receiving a letter of credence from the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Ahmed, Tinubu said both countries would emphasise on global peace and stability through collaboration within international organizations, such as the UN.

The President noted that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1961, Nigeria and Egypt had collaborated on key international priorities, including promoting regional peace, security, and stability.

Acknowledging Egypt’s role towards a truce in the crisis in Gaza, Tinubu said: ‘’We need to do more. Stability in the region is of paramount…