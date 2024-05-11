NIMC captures 107.3m persons in its database

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has so far captured over 107.3 million persons in the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment.

The Director-General, NIMC, Mrs Abisoye Coker-Odusote said this at the Maiden Media Interactive Session of the Commission on Friday in Abuja.

Coker-Odusote said there was need to fast track the enrolment process to capture more people into the national identity database.

“An increase in the enrolment rate will help to reduce the processing time for enrolees.

“Obtaining NIN should be as minimal as possible because the system has been upgraded, and the capacity is not that bad.

“We are working on increasing the capacity that we have, we are trying to increase it from 100million to 250million, the process will take us a minimum of between 6 months and 9 months,” she said.

She said the commission had equipped all its enrolment centres, saying however that most of the equipment were outdated,…