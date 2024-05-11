NNPC Ltd., First E&P JV empower NGOs with N53.4m

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and First Exploration & Production Limited (First E&P) Joint venture (JV) have donated N53 million to some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country.

The NNPC Ltd. said the donation was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Mr Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), on Friday in Abuja, during the cheques presentation ceremony expressed gratitude to First E & P for initiating the laudable programme.

Wunti, in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. said under the JV’s Impact First Initiative, the donation, targeted towards enhancing societal welfare, would address areas of healthcare and well-being, quality education and economic growth.

Wunti, represented by the Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs Edith Lawson, highlighted NNPC Ltd.’s belief…