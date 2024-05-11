Organisation unveils projects to transform Abuja to smart city

By Philip Yatai

The Havel Corporate Concept, an affiliate of ioSafe Nigeria, has unveiled projects designed to transform Abuja into a smart city.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Dr Ahmed Badanga, unveiled the projects at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Badanga identified the projects as Abuja Smart City Project and Abuja Residents Smart Card Project.

He explained that the Abuja Smart City Project, which would be implemented in collaboration with critical stakeholders, would make governance, transport, tourism, health, business, and homes smarter.

The. CEO said that the team would explore a Public-Private-Partnership, not just on financial agreements but also in the sharing of expertise, risks, and rewards, in pursuit of mutual and public interests.

He said that the smart city project was tailored-based on local peculiarities, people, and the current state of Abuja city, as against the practice of allocating land to build a smart city within a city.

“We…