95% of small businesses should be off tax – Oyedele

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Federal Government is working on a system that will provide tax relief to 95 per cent of the informal sector of the economy in the country.

Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, said this at the closing session of the committee on Sunday in Abuja.

He said this would be achieved through the exemption of businesses earning N25 million a year or less from the various taxes hindering their progress over time.

‘’So, we think that 95 per cent of the informal sector should be legally exempted from all taxes; withholding tax, company income tax, even payee on their staff.

‘’We’re using data to inform our decisions. Currently, if you earn N25 million a year or less, you don’t have to pay company income tax, you don’t have to worry about VAT.

‘’We think that the informal sector are people who are trying to earn legitimate living, we should allow them be and support them to grow to a point where they…