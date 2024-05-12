APC group lauds Wike’s security initiatives in FCT

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s security initiatives to ensure a safe territory.

Its Director-General, Prof. Kailani Muhammed, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja,

Muhammed said the FCT had become a safe haven where residents could afford to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I am using this opportunity to commend the strong partnership between the FCT Minister and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, for their efforts against insurgents and other related crimes in the Capital City.

“We encourage them not to relent, but maintain and even improve on the template. We advise other state governments to emulate the FCT Minister’s leadership quality and result oriented mechanism.”

The director-general said that Wike, in less than one year in office, had transformed the FCT into a haven with a lot of ongoing road projects, and some…