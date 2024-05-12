Businessman slams N5bn alleged defamatory suit against journalist, others

By Taiye Agbaje

A businessman, Alhaji Ibrahim Egungbohun, has filed a N5 billion suit against a journalist, Fisayo Soyombo; Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) and Arise Media Group, over allegations bordering on defamation.

Egungbohun, in a suit field by his lawyer, Bola Aidi, SAN, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, also sought a N10 million cost of instituting the matter.

In the writ of summons marked: FCT/CV/2286/2024 and filed on May 3, the claimant sued Soyombo, FIJ and Arise Media Group as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Egungbohun, a Nigerian Customs licensed agent, is the Chief Executive Officer of IBD Impex Ltd, a company which is into clearing and forwarding of goods, construction, agriculture, real estate and oil and gas.

In the suit, he sought “a declaration that the claimant has been defamed by the 1st and 2nd defendants through the various libelous posts and innuendos made by the 1st and 2nd defendants on their X handles…