COAS orders investigation into state of army detention facilities

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Legbaja, has ordered an investigation into the state of all Nigerian Army detention facilities across the nation.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the order was in response to the recent protest by some detained personnel at the 8 Div. Garrison detention facility in Sokoto State.

He described the Sokoto incident as “quite unfortunate and an embarrassment to the sound administrative efforts of the COAS”.

“The COAS wants to determine whether it was an isolated incident or widespread situation in similar detention facilities,” the statement said.

Nwachukwu said that while the service regretted and had gleaned some lessons from the incident, it would not condone the manner the inmates expressed their purported grievance.

He added that mutiny and conduct prejudicial to service order were grievous misconducts, adding that the Sokoto incident epitomised…