FG establishes institution on innovative studies for culture, history

By Taiye Olayemi

The Federal Government has introduced the Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies (NACUS) as a specialised institution to train individuals for innovative studies and development of Nigerian culture and history.

Chief Biodun Ajiboye, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Caleb Nor, on Saturday.

Ajiboye said this was to encourage cultural renaissance.

He said the specialised academy would be known as the nation’s citadel of cultural training.

He said the institute had been approved and accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run the programme and award National Diploma in Cultural Administration & Human Resources (NDCAHR).

According to him, the Postgraduate Diploma programme is in affiliation with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

“Already, the accreditation and affiliation have provided an opportunity for certification of individuals…