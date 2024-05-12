NFF to unveil Finidi George Super Eagles’ head coach on Monday

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Nigeria Football Federation will on Monday in Abuja unveil Finidi George as substantive Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the occasion would be witnessed by Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tinuke Watti, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau and the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, among others.

George, who passed up an opportunity to coach a second-tier team in Spain to return to Nigeria and lead two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba FC, won the Nigeria elite division title with the People’s Elephant in his second season.

The club is also in the running to retain the title this season, with six matches to go.

George formally bowed out of the Aba giants few days ago, with Enyimba FC in third place on the NPFL log, with 53 points from 32 matches, four adrift of…