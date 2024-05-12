Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

By Chinenye Offor/Sumaila Ogbaje

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , Director – General World Trade Organisation ( WTO), has called for more women inclusion and participation in leadership roles.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call while addressing newsmen after a meeting with Duchess of Sussex Meghan and other women at the Nigerian Women in Leadership event, on Saturday in Abuja.

She pointed out that women had continued to face many challenges while trying to become leaders.

She added that during the deliberations, the women and the Duchess exchanged their views on various issues and also discussed the way forward in ensuring more women in leadership positions.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, it is imperative to increase the percentage of women in leadership positions both in the states and at the federal government levels.

She added that the issues discussed during the conversation with the duchess bordered on areas such as the challenges that women face in trying to become leaders and how they…