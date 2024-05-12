Pay TV: SLTV Boss, Nwafor receives ‘Salute to Courage Award’

By Joshua Olomu

Dr Ifeanyi Nwafor, Managing Director of Metrodigital Limited, owners of Silver Lake Television (SLTV), indigenous Nigerian satellite pay television, has been honoured with ‘Salute to Courage Award’ (SACA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he receive the award at the SLTV Post Launch Reception organised by Camroll Quest Limited and associates of SLTV on Saturday in Abuja.

Princess Nikky Onyeri, Chief Operating Officer of Camroll Quest Ltd, who presented the award to the SLTV boss, said the honour was in celebration of his doggedness towards ensuring that Nigeria has indigenous pay television.

According to her, Metrodigital Limited, under Nwafor’s watch, took bold and patriotic steps in conceiving SLTV for Nigerians to have alternative to monopolistic satellite pay TV service providers.

“When nobody gave Nigerians a chance, Ifeanyi Nwafor and Metrodigital remained focused and resilient for us to have our own satellite pay television, and so…