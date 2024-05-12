Streetlight: Contractors attribute darkness in FCT to vandalism, power outages

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Mr Festus Ugwegbu, Legal Secretary, FCT Streetlights Maintenance Contractors, has attributed the darkness experienced in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to vandalism and power outages.

Ugwegbu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the streetlights were properly maintained, functional and ready to shine, but for power outages and acts of vandalism.

“The major problem with streetlights in the FCT is constant power outages and load shedding by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

“Furthermore, there is a high rate of vandalism, as mentioned, which obviously affects the total cost of contract execution.

“Otherwise, the streetlights are always active and ready to shine,” he said.

The legal secretary debunked reports in a section of the media that the darkness experienced in parts of the FCT was due to laxity on the part of the contractors.

He said despite failed appeals to the FCT administration to review…