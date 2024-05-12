Visa administration: FG to streamline process for easy accessibility — Minister

By Yahaya Isah

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to review the nation’s visa policy administration for easy accessibility.

Tunji-Ojo made this known during a Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on Nigeria visa policy on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister explained that though, striking a balance between easy access to visa and national security was very delicate, but if done well, it would no doubt lead to a healthy investment promotion among others.

“You see, a seamless access to any country is key for investment promotion, job creation, foreign direct investment. In short it is key to whatever a particular country wants to do or achieve to enable it progress.

“The logic is that everything is built on effective visa administration. So, we are here to really talk about it and to be able to streamline the process for better.

“Especially, in areas of short stay visa and even our other categories of visa to see…